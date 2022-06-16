AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman recently pleaded guilty to “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography,” according to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lisa Dawn Shipley was indicted back in December 2021 on one count of “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography.” This comes after police executed a search warrant at her home in December 2021.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, officials with the Amarillo Police Department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2021 that a user of Google, later identified as Shipley, uploaded 500 files of suspected child pornography.

Law enforcement officials then executed a search warrant in early December 2021, seizing multiple devices from Shipley’s residence, located in northeast Amarillo. According to the documents, the numerous devices seized contained more than 7,700 files containing child pornography.

“Shipley admits that when she uploaded the videos and images described in this factual resume, she knew it constituted child pornography,” the documents read. “Shipley also admits that she has a previous conviction for possession of visual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court can impose include imprisonment for a period of not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years, a fine not to exceed $250,000 as well as a term of supervised release of not less than five years or more than life.

Shipley will also be required to forfeit property involved in the offense, including the following items: