AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After being arrested in September 2021 and indicted in April on child porn charges, court documents filed Monday showed that Jaden Marie Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

As reported previously by MyHighPlains.com, Anderson was arrested in 2021 after officials from the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were given a tip regarding Anderson’s alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, as also noted in previous reporting, Anderson was indicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on 10 counts relating to the alleged distribution of videos and photos of child pornography using a tablet device.

The Monday court documents detailed that Anderson admitted that in July 2021 she knowingly distributed child pornography by uploading 51 files to an online social media platform. In a September 2021 interview with law enforcement, the documents said that Anderson “self-identified as a pedophile” and discussed accessing “libraries” containing hundreds, if not thousands, of images and videos of child pornography on different servers.

The plea agreement detailed that Anderson’s sentence could include between five and 20 years in prison, the forfeiture of property, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release “of not less than five years nor more than life,” and restitution to the victims or the community.