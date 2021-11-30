Amarillo woman indicted on methamphetamine distribution, weapons charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northern District of Texas’ Amarillo division recently indicted Leslie Huerta on four drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

According to court documents, Huerta was indicted on the following counts:

Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Mehtamphetamine;

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms;

Illegal Possession of a Machinegun.

Court documents allege that Huerta knowingly and intentionally possessed 50 grams or more, but less than 500 grams of a “mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” At the time, Huerta also possessed two firearms, a Glock, Medel 17, 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol as well as a Smith & Wesson, 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol.

According to court documents, the two firearms, as well as ammunition involved with the firearms, will be forfeited if Huerta is convicted of any of the offenses alleged in the indictment.