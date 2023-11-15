AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents, an Amarillo woman was arrested and indicted in federal court in October on multiple charges of alleged methamphetamine possession and distribution.

An indictment filed in Amarillo Federal Court detailed that Lisa Bailey was charged with two counts of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after two alleged instances in November 2022. Court documents alleged that between Nov. 17 and Nov. 29, 2022, Bailey allegedly “did knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intention to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”

Aside from the federal indictment, no further court date or details on the case had been filed in federal court as of Nov. 15.