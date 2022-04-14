AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Elaine Ortega was indicted on charges related to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to a criminal complaint from the district court, on March 18, law enforcement continued an investigation into Ortega saying that officers received information that she had been taking meth from Wichita Falls to Amarillo for distribution.

Officers identified the vehicle that Ortega had been driving and after seeing the vehicle commit several traffic violations officers stopped the vehicle.

Court documents state that Ortega was arrested for traffic violations and an Amarillo Police K9 unit gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found several bags of meth weighing about 1.9 pounds in total.

Ortega was indicted on charges of Possesion with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine on April 13.