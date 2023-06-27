(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A woman has been indicted by a grand jury for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court.

Documents detailed that Mayra Perez, also known as “Mayra Ramos,” was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

This indictment follows a criminal complaint filed after an incident in May, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, during which court documents said Perez allegedly was involved in transporting around three pounds of methamphetamine in a large purse and a USPS mail package.