Clarification: The story has been updated to reflect that Harper was charged by criminal complaint in alleged connection with the death of the child.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by MyHighPlains.com from the Potter County District Clerk, Ashley Harper was charged with one count of “murder” in alleged connection with the death of a two-month-old child. The Amarillo Police Department clarified that Harper was not formally indicted as of Wednesday.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one woman was arrested in alleged connection to the death of a two-month-old child on Feb. 21.

APD said officers were called to the 500 block of west Central Ave. on a baby not breathing. Police said responders found a two-month-old girl dead at the location when they arrived.

Police said the APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate and found through evidence that Ashley Harper, 19, may have been involved and subsequently arrested her.

Harper was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.