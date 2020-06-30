Amarillo woman indicted for possession and intent to distribute controlled substance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has been indicted in federal court for possession and intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of ammunition.

Court documents said Shareka Maurshael Pillow was indicted and arrested last week for attempting to distribute Methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA back in early May.

Pillow was also indicted for one count of convicted felon in possession of ammunition after eight nine-millimeter rounds were found.

More from MyHighPlains.com: