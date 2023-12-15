AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman was recently indicted on fentanyl-related counts in Amarillo federal court, according to documents filed on Nov. 16 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

The documents read that Midajah Marie Ayala was indicted for one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl” and one count of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death.”

Ayala, according to the documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” until or around Dec. 4, 2022.