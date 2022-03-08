AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, Alisha Shafer, 47, was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury with 10 counts of possesion of child pornography.

In December of 2021, Shafer was arrested for 10 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography according to a previous report from MyHighPlains.com.

According to previous reports, officials executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Amarillo Blvd. East, after officials received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation that led them to the location. During the search, officials seized several electronic devices.