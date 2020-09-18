Amarillo woman in custody after chase that started in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas— At approximately 4:32 PM, Castro County, with some of their SO units tried to stop a vehicle. The Castro County deputies, and Parmer County deputies stated they were on Hwy 214 near Friona and lost visual.

A Lamb County deputy was able to locate the vehicle and the driver continued to try and evade arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

While the Lamb County deputy was following the vehicle, the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were able to locate them and began to assist with the evading suspect. The suspect began waving an object out of the window, and deputies and troopers believed it was a weapon.

Lamb County deputies pulled back for safety after believing the driver was brandishing a weapon.

DPS Troopers continued to follow the suspect. The suspect attempted to run vehicles off of the roadway and also attempted to strike officers trying to spike the vehicle’s tires.

Officers were able to successfully spike the fleeing vehicle on FM 54 and FM 179 near Elm Rd in Hale County.

The suspect, Christina Salcido, 37, of Amarillo, was taken into custody without incident.