Amarillo woman formally indicted for murder of husband

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has been formally indicted on murder charges.

Brittney Carter, 29, is accused of killing her husband, Aaron Carter, back in September of last year.

On September 29th, 2019, Amarillo Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of S. Bowie Street for a shooting. The victim, Aaron Carter, who Amarillo Police say was 25, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The APD homicide unit determined that he was murdered.

