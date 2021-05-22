Amarillo woman dead, 1 person in critical condition after late-night collision with freight train

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a late-night collision with a train. The Texas Department of Public Safety said at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Jennifer Bentley, 35, of Amarillo, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala and was southbound on CR 8. About 3 miles west of Clarendon, she traveled onto the railroad tracks into the path of an oncoming freight train.

DPS officials added that the train struck the passenger side of the Impala, and the car was tossed to the northeast side of the railroad tracks. Bentley died on the scene, and a 41-year-old male passenger of Wichita Falls was seriously injured. He was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo and is in critical condition. Neither Bentley or the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Authorities said road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.