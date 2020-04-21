Amarillo woman creates at-home nail kits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Small business owner, Natalie Mihlhauser is grateful for every single one of her customers, especially during a time where things look uncertain for most businesses.

“I personally write on everybody’s receipt, like ‘thank you’,” Mihlhauser said. “We started this company because it was just a dream of mine it’s something that I always wanted to do I love beauty, I love beauty products,” Mihlhauser said.

That same passion help create her company Risen Legacy.

“We sell dipping kits, the pro-kit is going to come with all your liquids there’s four sets of liquids that you need to do the set and it’ s also going to come with a brush extender the wonderful smelling cuticle oil, you will get your file and buffer and everybody gets a clear and then you get to choose a color,” Mihlhauser explained.

With nail shops closed due to the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Mihlhauser’s products are in high-demand.

“To be able to do it at home when you want you put your kids down and you do your nails in the evening,” Mihlhauser added.



Mihlhauser and her husband,Paul Mihlhauser, both agree the pandemic has had an uncommon impact on business.

“It’s just really a God send to see it flourish, Paul Mihlhauser said.

“You know, God is very big he works everything out for the best for everyone, you know we take this as a blessing,” Mihlhauser added.

The Mihlhausers hope businesses can find a way to flourish as well.

“You know, our hearts go out to them and we pray for people everyday and I think right now we need prayer more than ever,” Paul Mihlhauser said.

To order your at-home nail kit, click here. For video tutorials on how to apply your product, click here.

