AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Randall County, an Amarillo woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly practicing midwifery without a license, after also being banned from practicing midwifery in March by a Travis County Judge.

Documents from the Randall County District Court said that 61-year-old Leah Hernandez of Amarillo was charged with two counts of “Practicing Medicine in Violation of Subtitle.” Specifically, the documents alleged that Hernandez was knowingly practicing medicine in Texas in 2022 and 2023 in violation of the Texas Occupation Code Title Three, Subtitle B.

In March 2022, said the documents, Hernandez allegedly violated the law by treating a patient without holding a license. During the course of that treatment, Hernandez allegedly gave injections, diagnosed the patient, gave and rendered a medical opinion or medical advice, and determined medical responses harmed that patient.

In January 2023, according to the documents, Hernandez allegedly treated another patient without holding a license and also harmed that patient.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) initially asked the Travis County District Court to ban Hernandez from practicing midwifery without a license and publicly representing herself as a midwife after a Jan. 8 incident in which she brought a patient to an Amarillo hospital in “unstable condition.” That patient had to undergo an emergency cesarian section procedure where the fetus was “delivered stillborn,” after reportedly having been in labor for multiple days.

At the time of the initial complaint from the TDLR, Hernandez was reported to have been operating under a midwife license that had expired in December 2021.

Regarding Hernandez’s Wednesday arrest, the Randall County District Court documents noted that her bond was set for $10,000 with a number of recommended conditions, including:

Hernandez must not have direct or indirect contact with either harmed patient;

Hernandez must not menace, intimidate, or otherwise harass either harmed patient;

Hernandez must have a Global Positioning Monitoring System tracking device; and

Hernandez must remain within Potter and Randall County and not practice medicine and midwifery.

In March, the Travis County District Court scheduled a trial surrounding Hernandez’s case for Aug. 2. As of Thursday afternoon, no trials or hearings regarding Hernandez’s case to be held in Randall County had been announced.