Amarillo woman arrested on drug distribution charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Casey Swint was recently arrested for alleged distribution and intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint recently filed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers used a confidential informant from the Amarillo Police Department to buy methamphetamine from Swint in May 2021. The informant arranged to purchase $1,400 worth of “a crystal-like substance” from Swint’s residence. The substance was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the total weight of the bag of methamphetamine “weighed approximately 119.1 gross grams,” which officials said was “consistent with distribution as opposed to someone’s personal use.”