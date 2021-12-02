Woman arrested for possession of child pornography in Amarillo; search warrant executed, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman has been arrested in Amarillo for “Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 a.m., according to the Amarillo Police Department (APD).

The Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant for child pornography in the 900 block of South Bivins, with police explaining that a number of electronic items containing child pornography were seized for evidence.

The suspect, Lisa Shipley, 52, was arrested for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender and according to APD, the suspect was booked into the Potter County Jail.