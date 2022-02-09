AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, Courtney Renee Perkins was recently arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a recent operation by officers from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

According to an affidavit filed in Amarillo Federal Court, this charge is related to a recent Buy-Walk operation in Randall County. Officials from the DEA conducted a purchase of nearly 84 grams of meth from Perkins at Glenwood Park in early October 2021.

On Oct. 6, 2021, an undercover DEA agent met with Perkins to purchase three ounces of meth in Glenwood Park. Officials from the DEA oversaw the exchange occur with the undercover agent, with the agent exchanging $900 for three ounces of meth. After the exchange, Perkins told the undercover agent that she would wait to hear from them for an additional purchase at a later time.

“(The agent) turned over a clear plastic zip-lock type bag containing the 83.8 grams of white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” the documents read.