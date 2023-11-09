AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that a 20-year-old woman was arrested after being identified as an alleged homicide suspect in the wake of the Monday death of a seven-month-old baby in northwest Amarillo.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of Center Ave. at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after a call about an unresponsive seven-month-old baby. When police arrived, paramedics confirmed that the baby had died, and the parents cooperated with interviews conducted by officers and homicide detectives.
Police said that after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, “it became evident that further investigation was warranted.” Homicide detectives conducted further interviews with family members, according to police, and the investigation led officers to conclude that the baby’s death was the result of a homicide.
20-year-old Angel Varner was identified as the primary suspect in the case, according to police, and was arrested on a charge of “Murder.” The investigation into the case is still ongoing.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.