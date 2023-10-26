AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has accepted a plea agreement after being indicted on multiple drug-related charges.

According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, on March 3, narcotics officers conducted surveillance of Viviana Chavez who was suspected of distributing drugs.

Documents said that APD officers observed a Toyota Corolla registered to Chavez in a hotel parking lot. Police stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.

APD officers arrested Chavez for an outstanding municipal warrant and “concealing identity” before calling for a canine officer. The canine officer’s canine partner conducted a “free-air sniff of the vehicle” and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

The officers searched and found a bundle of suspected methamphetamine inside a black purse that police said belonged to Chavez.

According to court documents, Viviana Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Chavez faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed 1 million, and may be forced to pay restitution to victims or the community.