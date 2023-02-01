AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of icy conditions that shut down schools and businesses in the Amarillo area in the latter half of January, meteorologists and weather experts have released medium and long-range forecasts for February as many look to plan ahead for possible upcoming severe conditions.

According to the updated 30-day forecasts released by the National Weather Service, both temperatures and precipitation levels around the High Plains are expected to align with historical averages.

As noted by KAMR Local 4 News Meteorologist Maria Pasillas, January tends to be one of the driest months of the year for Amarillo and the High Plains region, so February also tends to offer a chance for an increase in moisture – even if it isn’t by much. The precipitation records in the area between the two months have about a half-inch difference (about 2.5 inches in January to about 2.93 inches in February), which while not the most drastic is still a marked improvement.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded February temperatures in the Amarillo area to range from around a minimum of 27 degrees to a maximum of 54 degrees, with 40 degrees as the average daily temperature. Normal average precipitation levels in February for the area tend to hover around 3/4 of an inch.

The Farmer’s Almanac’s February forecast for the High Plains predicted relatively heavier snow and more frigid temperatures at the beginning and the end of the month, with instances of flurries and somewhat milder weather in the middle. As of Feb. 1, that seemed to somewhat align with the eight-to-14-day outlooks from the NWS, which forecast slightly above-average chances for precipitation and slightly above-average temperatures for the region.