Amarillo will receive over $42 million from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the Amarillo city council meeting, the city council said Amarillo will receive $42,270,000 from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.

The City said the money is coming from the Department of Treasury and not the state.

The City said it will be used to assist small businesses, nonprofits, or aid impacted industries.

The City also said it can be used to provide proper pay for workers performing essential work during the pandemic, or invested in infrastructure.

The money must be spent by December 2024.