AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wesley Senior Citizen program opened a new campus on the south side of town at 4801 S. Austin St. in Amarillo on July 6 at the spot that used to be the Kingswood Church.

“The purpose for opening up another campus was one; we were gifted the property and why not make use of it,” said Pastor Margie Gonzales from the Wesley Community Center. “There is a great need in Amarillo for senior citizens programs. The Wesley helps meet those needs and now we’re able to do that on the south side, as well.”

Senior Program Director at the Wesley South Campus Lucinda Frausto said the new Wesley Campus will be a duplicate of the Amarillo East Campus with all the programs offered.

“Our mission is to get this one up and running in full capacity with our children and everything else. The seniors is the first program to be open here…we want to implement the other programs that will be here soon,” explained Frausto.

According to the Amarillo Wesley Community Center‘s mission, they are a “neighborhood center where all people’s positive self-worth can be realized, seeking always to maximize both individual potential and community empowerment.” The Wesley Community Center offers programs for children, youth, seniors, and more.

“Our mission is to serve the seniors that are in need. A lot of our seniors don’t have anybody,” said Frausto. “This is where we come in, to help to assist them with housing, food, with doctor’s appointments that they need rides to…, filling out paperwork that they may or may not understand, we do a variety.”

The program offers social and recreational activities to promote self-care and reduce the amount of social isolation. Some activities the seniors can participate in while in the program include a variety of games, sewing, and more.

“For our seniors here, we feed them lunch. We’re recreational, and we do different things through the week with our seniors,” said Frausto. “This is an opportunity for them to come hang out and get help, if they need help.”

Gonzales splits her time working with the Wesley East campus and Wesley South campus.

“I basically just provide spiritual care that that includes anything from hospital visits, from calls to pray for them over the phone,” said Gonzales. “Yes, we meet their needs with food and fellowship, but also I’m able to come and meet those needs and help them through some of the things that they’re going through mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Gonzales encourages volunteers to come out and volunteer at the program.

“People need people, whether you’re a senior, whether you’re a child, whether you’re a teenager,” said Gonzales. “This age group suffers probably the most from loneliness and isolation and so it’s so important to have people willing to come and connect with our seniors and just hear them out.”

The Amarillo Wesley Senior Program South campus hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday. If transportation is needed, there is a van upon request and individuals must be able to get in and out of van.

For more information on the Wesley Community Center’s Senior Program or other programs, check out their website and the Amarillo Wesley Community Center Facebook page.

Interview Extra with Pastor Margie Gonzales from The Wesley Community Center:

Pastor Margie Gonzales, The Wesley Community Center