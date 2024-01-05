AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Wesley Community Center South announced that their new daycare is scheduled to open on Jan. 16, accepting kids ages from six weeks up to two years.
According to an Amarillo Wesley Community Center South news release, daytime childcare will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officials said all kids must arrive by 9 a.m., and will be provided breakfast, lunch, and a snack.
Daycare Tuition:
- Infants: $190 weekly
- One-year-olds: $180 weekly
- Two-year-olds: $175 weekly
Spots Available:
- Infants: 10 spots
- Ones: 17 spots
- Twos: 16 spots
For more information regarding the new daycare contact Monique Brotherton at 806-322 7711.
