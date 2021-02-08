Amarillo Wesley Community Center, Los Barrios de Amarillo to hold COVID-19 Vaccination discussion

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Members of the Amarillo Wesley Community Center, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, City of Amarillo and Martha Zinn, FNP-C with Z Clinic Family Health Care have announced they will host an online community discussion to talk about the skepticism, fear and other issues ‘prohibiting citizens in our community from receiving the vaccination.’

According to the announcement, “The goal of the discussion will be to disseminate correct information about the vaccine, how it can be made accessible to those who need it, and answer questions from participants to ease fears and build trust.”

The organizations ask that community members sign on and join the discussion, to be armed with the information necessary to make the best decisions for your health.

This discussion will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. through zoom.

The webinar can be joined through this link, with the passcode 345582.

