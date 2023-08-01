(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of August 1, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by organizers from Expedition Orange, the month of August is set to begin with an event at the Amarillo Veterans Home focused on raising awareness and funds for Vietnam veterans in Texas.

Expedition Orange, as described on its website, is an organization that focuses on using horse riding to help raise national awareness and support Vietnam veterans and their families living with Agent Orange exposure. Its published goals include raising awareness for the issue of Agent Orange exposure, interviewing veterans and families, and supporting Vietnam veterans with disabilities living in veteran homes with funded activities.

While the organization held a benefit ride over the weekend at Caprock Canyon, organizers said that they will also hold an event on Tuesday at the Amarillo Veterans Home, featuring an Orange Bandana Salute to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans. The organizations also noted that 100% of donations in the month of July will go toward supporting the Vietnam veterans living at the nine different veterans’ homes in Texas.

As noted by the organization, the Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home can be found at 1020 Tascosa Rd. in northwest Amarillo. Further information about Expedition Orange can also be found on the organization’s website.