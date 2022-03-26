AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was an emotional day at J’s Bar and Grill as an Amarillo veteran and his wife were gifted a home that they have rented for more than 30 years.

For 30 years, Napoleon and Glenna Hernandez have rented the same home from Rick Looby. Saturday, Looby gifted that same home to the couple.

“It’s a great feeling for me. I’m glad it worked out this way. This is where it all started for Rick Looby Homes 30 years ago in that first house. I think it’s just amazing I can give it to the people that helped me start off in my real estate business,” said Rick Looby.

Napoleon said he thought Looby was taking them out to lunch and was completely surprised by the gift leaving him speechless.

“Words are hard to come by with something like this. We are just grateful for Rick and what he has done for us and there are no more words to say what he has done for us,” said Hernandez.

Looby said Napoleon spent 20 years in the Army, serving in Vietnam and it means so much to give back to veterans in the community.

“I realize we have a free country, we live in a free country because of our veterans, and means a lot to me to do that today and other things that I do for our veterans,” said Looby.

Looby said the Hernadezes were never once late on a payment and with every payment, the couple included a handwritten note thanking him for maintaining and providing the home.

“I don’t know what else to say. I’m just grateful. Thank God for what Rick has done for us, what he did for both of us,” said Hernandez.

Looby added you if do the right thing and encourage others, you will be rewarded as well.