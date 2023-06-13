AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Vet Center announced that it has opened a mobile vet center after its current location closed because of recent flooding in Amarillo.

According to a news release, the Amarillo Vet Center located on Olsen Boulevard has been temporarily closed because of recent flooding. While its location is closed, officials said vet center staff will offer virtual services to veterans.

The center will also operate a mobile vet center for in-person care, located at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St. The center offers confidential help for veterans, service members and their families at no-cost in a non-medical setting, offering services like counseling for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma.

For those who cannot stop by the mobile center, they are asked to call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR-VETS (1-877-927-8387), a free call center where veterans and their families can talk about issues.