Amarillo VA updates visitation policies for regional facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System released information on its updated visitation policy, which is expected to be put in place Friday (Nov. 5).

According to a news release, children will be able to accompany Veterans during their appointments starting Friday at VA facilities in Amarillo, Childress, Dalhart, Lubbock and Clovis, New Mexico.

Children will be able to accompany patients when they are going to primary or speciality care appointments. However, if the Veteran anticipates that a procedure will separate the Veteran from the Child, the healthcare system advises that the parent or the guardian of the child should make childcare arrangements since there are no childcare services available within the healthcare system.

For any questions, individuals are asked to call the system at 806-355-9703 and press option two.