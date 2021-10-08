Amarillo VA to host regional flu vaccination clinics for Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System announced that it will host free flu vaccination clinics for enrolled Veterans at the Amarillo, Childress, Dalhart, and Clovis, New Mexico VA locations.

According to a news release from the healthcare system, the schedule for the clinics is as follows:

Amarillo VA Campus: 8: 30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 18-Oct. 23 in the drive-up parking lot L by the Behavioral Health building;

Clovis, New Mexico VA Clinic: 1-3 p.m. (MST) Oct. 14 at a drive-through at Clovis Community College, located at 417 Schepps Blvd.;

Dalhart VA Clinic: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Dalhart VA Clinic, located at 325 Denver Ave.;

Childress VA Clinic: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Childress Elks Lodge, located at 800 Highway 83 N.

For the Amarillo clinic, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will offer the vaccine to spouses. According to the release, spouses should bring a Medicare or an insurance card or it will cost $40.

According to the release, Veterans do not need an appointment to participate in any of the clinics. Officials from the VA recommend that Veterans bring their VA ID card as well as wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Veterans who are unable to come to the clinics can still receive their flu shot with a scheduled appointment at the Amarillo VA Healthcare System. They are asked to call 806-355-9703 and press option two.