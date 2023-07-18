(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 18, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that the Amarillo VA Health Care System is set to host a PACT Act Summer VetFest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 25 for veterans.

According to a release from the department, the event will take place at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Kollmar Conference at 6010 Amarillo Blvd. West. Healthcare professionals will be available at VetFest to help eligible veterans submit their intent to file a PACT Act claim or file a claim. The release noted that veteran claims filed by Aug. 9 may have their benefits, backdated from August 10, 2022, granted to them.

“We are excited to host this large-scale event for our Veterans,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA. “Our goal is to enroll Veterans and file as many PACT Act claims as we can before Aug. 9 so that our Veterans can take full advantage of what this special enrollment period has to offer.”

The department added that VetFest aims to encourage veterans and their families to apply for health care and earned benefits.