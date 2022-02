AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care Center is celebrating the new Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Building with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to the Amarillo VA.

The Amarillo VA explained that due to COVID-19 restrictions and health care environment, the event is not open to the general public.

For more information visit the Amarillo VA Hospital website.