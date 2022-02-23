AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA is set to open its community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 25 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the VA campus in Amarillo, according to a press release from the Amarillo VA.

The VA detailed that an appointment is needed to donate blood and no walk-ins will be accepted. A reservation can be made by calling 806-331-8833.

All donations will support the National Blood Supply via the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, and according to the American Red Cross, “the nation is in a state of emergency due to a shortage of blood.”

The Amarillo VA has regular blood drives to aid the community “blood bank levels” across the Texas Panhandle and South Plains regions, the VA concluded.