Amarillo VA to host blood drive Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System announced Monday that it will be hosting a blood drive at 12 p.m. Thursday. The drive will be by reservation only, with no walk-in appointments being accepted.

According to a news release, individuals are asked to call 806-311-8833 to reserve a spot in the drive. All blood collected during Thursday’s drive will go to the National Blood Supply through the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The Amarillo VA is joining other VA facilities across the nation in hosting blood drives. The Amarillo VA’s blood drives will aid the blood bank levels in the Texas Panhandle.