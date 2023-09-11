AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is set to host its annual Patio of Honor Bricklaying Ceremony on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

The Amarillo VA announced that the closed ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday in front of the medical center, during which bricks with engraved names will be laid by family members in front of the medical center in memory of veterans.

“This tribute holds a special place at the Amarillo VA,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, Director of AVAHCS. “It`s a beautiful way for us to honor our Veterans who have lost their lives and to pay our respects to the victims of 9/11.”

During the ceremony, officials said the invited attendees will participate in a moment of silence to remember the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City on September 11, 2001.

