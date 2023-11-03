AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is set to host its 16th annual Welcome Home Veterans Day event on Nov. 11 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds Rex Baxter Building, located at 3401 SE 10th Ave.

According to officials, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 and will be open to all veterans and their families to come and enjoy food provided by United Supermarkets, music, activities, door prizes, resources and more.

“It is an honor to host this event to ‘welcome home’ our nation’s heroes and thank them for their services,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, AVAHCS director. “This is the first in-person Welcome Home event we’ve hosted since before the pandemic and we could not be happier to bring our veteran population back together again and celebrate them on Veterans Day.”

Officials further noted that all veterans and their families are welcome “regardless if they are enrolled in VA health care or not.”