AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo Veterans Association (VA) announced that the 15th annual “Welcome Home” Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Thomas E. Creek Medical Center, located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd.

According to a release, the event is free to attend and open to Veterans and their families.

Officials stated that the “Welcome Home” celebration focuses on honoring area Veterans and their families while paying tribute to their service.

“Many of the Veterans we serve today, did not receive the welcome home they deserved,” Rodney Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System Director, said. “Holding our ‘Welcome Home’ events is a small token of our appreciation and an opportunity for us to welcome home ALL Veterans, regardless of the era they served in, and thank them for their service.”

Officials stated that during the event, Veterans will receive a free box lunch courtesy of United Supermarkets, a VA goodie/resource bag, and the opportunity to enter a door prize giveaway which includes a big screen TV, electronics, gift cards, and more! Flu vaccine and COVID-19 boosters will also be available.

Officials also noted that this is a first come, first served event. For more information, individuals are asked to contact AmarilloPublicAffairs@va.gov or follow the Amarillo VA on Facebook, or Twitter.