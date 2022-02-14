AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA is honoring local Veterans for the “Salute to Veteran Patients” which is observed annually during the week of Valentine’s Day from Feb. 13 to 19.

According to the Amarillo VA, Veterans will experience a week of “caring and sharing which underscores the Salute’s expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient Veterans.”

The Amarillo VA detailed that a surprise guest, donuts for Veterans, giveaways and more will be included in the celebratory week.