Amarillo VA to administer 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on March 20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA announced, on March 18, that it will be administering its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday, March 20.

The VA said the 10,000 doses were administered to Veterans, VA employees, and approved caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

“This milestone was made possible through the efforts of our community partners and the Veterans who supported the successful introduction of these vaccines in our fight against the COVID-19,” said Rodney Gonzalez, M.D., Amarillo VA Health Care System director. “Our work will not end until we have provided COVID-19 vaccines to every Veteran who desires to be vaccinated.”

The VA said since December 2020, the Amarillo VA Health Care System have administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and have recently added the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine to its supply.

The VA said the Amarillo VA Health Care System offers COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost and is now vaccinating any Veteran enrolled in VA health care regardless of priority group.

The VA said to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, Veterans are asked to call 806-355-9703, and press option 2, or walk into the weekly Saturday clinic, 8:30 a.m. – noon.

Veterans can get the latest COVID-19 information and sign-up to receive updates at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.