AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Amarillo VA Health Care System Psychiatrist, Michael T. Lambert will be featured by VA Secretary Denis McDonough during the Arlington National Cemetery Veterans Day program on Saturday.

The program, officials noted, will take place at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day and will include Dr. Lambert, who has been aiding veterans for over 37 years as a VA psychiatrist.

“This honor is surreal,” said Dr. Lambert. “Good things can only happen with the support and confidence of the top leaders I served under and learned from.”

Officials added that Lambert graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1983 and completed his residency training in adult psychiatry at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas in 1987. He began his career with the VA in 1986, serving as a VA Chief Psychiatry Resident and then moved to Dallas VA Medical Center where he spent 20 years as a lead psychiatrist.

In 2008, Lambert became the Chief of Behavioral Health at the Amarillo VA HCS, where he has served in the position for the last 15 years, according to officials.

Under Lambert’s leadership, officials said that the “Amarillo VA Behavioral Health Service transformed into the highest performing facility in the country.” Officials added that Amarillo has ranked No. 1 in the country on Mental Health performance measures since 2019 for 11 of the last 19 quarters.

“Dr. Lambert is truly a valuable employee and an outstanding Behavioral Health leader for our Veterans and staff,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, Amarillo VA HCS director.

Officials noted that Lambert is one of two VA employees who was selected to be featured in the program out of several nominations from VA health care systems throughout the nation.

The entire program can be viewed on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.