AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System unveiled its Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Medicine Clinic, on Feb. 1 at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony and will be open to Veterans on Feb. 7.
The VA said available services at the new clinic includes:
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Language Pathology
- Amputee Clinic
- Advanced Mobility and Wheelchair Seating Clinic
- Physical Medicine Services
- Pain University
- Wheelchair Clinic
- Prothestics Services
- Clothing Allowance
- Sensory Aides
- Amputee Care
- Rehablative Services
- Home Improvement and Structural Alterations Grant
The VA continues to say, that in addition to those services, it will provide an Activities of Daily Living Clinic which simulates a real-world living environment and includes a simulated apartment that aims to retrain Veterans on how to use common household equipment and perform daily tasks.
The Amarillo VA Health Care System awarded the $9.9 million contract in September 2018 to complete its new wing that contains the 12,139 square foot facility.
The VA said the AVAHCS provides care to Veterans from 55 counties in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado.
Information on services provided by the AVAHCS can be here.