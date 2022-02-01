AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System unveiled its Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Medicine Clinic, on Feb. 1 at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony and will be open to Veterans on Feb. 7.

The VA said available services at the new clinic includes:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Language Pathology

Amputee Clinic

Advanced Mobility and Wheelchair Seating Clinic

Physical Medicine Services

Pain University

Wheelchair Clinic

Prothestics Services

Clothing Allowance

Sensory Aides

Amputee Care

Rehablative Services

Home Improvement and Structural Alterations Grant

The VA continues to say, that in addition to those services, it will provide an Activities of Daily Living Clinic which simulates a real-world living environment and includes a simulated apartment that aims to retrain Veterans on how to use common household equipment and perform daily tasks.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System awarded the $9.9 million contract in September 2018 to complete its new wing that contains the 12,139 square foot facility.

The VA said the AVAHCS provides care to Veterans from 55 counties in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado.

Information on services provided by the AVAHCS can be here.