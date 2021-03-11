Amarillo VA offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for enrolled Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is offering a walk-in COVID-19 clinic this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon for enrolled Veterans while supplies last.
The VA said Veterans who would like to receive the free vaccination need to arrive at the vaccination clinic before noon.
The VA said to find the clinic, follow the vaccination clinic signs or ask the screener at the main entrance. For Veterans who want to reserve a vaccination slot, they can schedule an appointment by calling 806-355-9703, and press option 2, for this Saturday or any future vaccination clinic.
