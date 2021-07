AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA’s Women’s Veteran Program hosted a drive-thru baby shower for expecting veteran moms this afternoon.

The program is called Littlest Heroes Newborn Support Program and provides new veteran mothers and mothers-to-be with needed items such as diapers, baby wipes, clothing, bottles, toys/books, and blankets that have been generously donated by community members.

For more information on the program, including how you can donate, click here.