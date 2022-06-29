Amarillo, Texas — The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it is hosting a VA Fourth Mission blood drive on June 30 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Amarillo VA campus.

The Amarillo VA said it and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are teaming up in an effort to help fight the shortage of blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By activating VA’s nationwide network of hospitals and clinics, VA is fulfilling its “fourth mission” to back up our nation’s health care systems in times of disaster. This effort demonstrates VA’s commitment to serve Veterans and our communities during this time of national crisis,” stated the VA in a news release.

The VA said community members can participate by reserving a spot by calling 806-331-8833. No walk-in appointments will be accepted. All blood donated supports the local blood supply via Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The VA said to call (806) 355-9703, and press option 2 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or Twitter @VA_Amarillo for information.