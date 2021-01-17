Amarillo VA holds a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic on MLK Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, which is part of the Amarillo VA Health Care System, will hold its first-ever COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday.

This COVID-19 vaccination clinic will offer 200 appointments available to Veterans over age 65. In addition to administering the first vaccination on MLK Day, the AVAHCS will schedule Veterans for their second vaccination on Presidents Day.



The AVAHCS began vaccinating its Community Living Center (long-term care facility) Veterans and employees on December 23, 2020.



The Moderna vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.



Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands often.



As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.



Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.



