Amarillo VA Healthcare System continues Welcome Home celebration tradition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System will continue its Welcome Home tradition Saturday with a drive-through format.

According to a news release, the system will host its 14th annual Welcome Home celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo VA Medical Center. During the event, Veterans will receive a free to-go lunch from United Supermarkets, a goodie bag as well as the opportunity to receive a free flu vaccine or COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Veterans attending the event will also be entered into a free raffle with door prizes including a big screen tv, electronics, gift cards, free haircuts and more, all of which are donations from community partners.

For Veterans planning to receive a COVID-19 booster shot or flu shot, they are asked to bring their VA ID card as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card. Veterans will also need to meet the following criteria to receive a COVID-19 booster shot:

• If an individual received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it must be at least six months after the initial series;

• If an individual received a J&J (Jannsen or Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, it must be at least two months after the initial vaccination;

• If an individual has recently had a positive COVID-19 test or monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, they must wait an additional 90 days after the COVID positive result.

For more information about the event, individuals are asked to call 806-355-9703 and press option two.