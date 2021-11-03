Amarillo VA Healthcare System continues Welcome Home celebration tradition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo VA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System will continue its Welcome Home tradition Saturday with a drive-through format.

According to a news release, the system will host its 14th annual Welcome Home celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo VA Medical Center. During the event, Veterans will receive a free to-go lunch from United Supermarkets, a goodie bag as well as the opportunity to receive a free flu vaccine or COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Veterans attending the event will also be entered into a free raffle with door prizes including a big screen tv, electronics, gift cards, free haircuts and more, all of which are donations from community partners.

For Veterans planning to receive a COVID-19 booster shot or flu shot, they are asked to bring their VA ID card as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card. Veterans will also need to meet the following criteria to receive a COVID-19 booster shot:

• If an individual received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, it must be at least six months after the initial series;

• If an individual received a J&J (Jannsen or Johnson and Johnson) vaccine, it must be at least two months after the initial vaccination;

• If an individual has recently had a positive COVID-19 test or monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, they must wait an additional 90 days after the COVID positive result.

For more information about the event, individuals are asked to call 806-355-9703 and press option two.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss

Full Election Results