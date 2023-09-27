AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) announced it will be hosting Flu Fairs and face-to-face Veteran Town Halls at each community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) location throughout October.

AVAHCS stated the purpose of these events is to reach out to as many Veterans in the panhandle as possible to offer the flu vaccine and important information and resources.

AVAHCS said that it includes the main medical center in Amarillo, and CBOC facilities in Lubbock, Clovis, Childress, and Dalhart.

Below is a list of dates and locations for each October Flu Fair and COBC Veteran Town Hall:

Amarillo VA Medical Center:

Monday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 20 (8:30 a.m. to noon in the Kollmar Room on the second floor of the medical center)

Saturday, Oct. 21 (8:30 a.m. to noon in the medical center main lobby)

Lubbock VA Clinic:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Drive Thru Flu Fair 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic parking lot

Resource Fair 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Texas Tech University International Cultural Center

Veterans Town Hall, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas Tech University International Cultural Center (601 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409)

Clovis VA Clinic:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Located at Clovis Community College (417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, N.M. 88101)

Drive Thru Flu Fair 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST)

Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Veterans Town Hall 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Childress VA Clinic:

Thursday, Oct. 12

Located at Childress Elks Lodge (800 21st St NW, Childress, TX 79201)

Veterans Town Hall 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Flu and Resource Fair 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dalhart VA Clinic:

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Located at Dalhart Elks Lodge (122 N Jefferson St, Dalhart, TX 79022)

Veterans Town Hall 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Flu and Resource Fair 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the AVAHCS website for more information.