AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System released information on its face-to-face Veterans Town Hall, scheduled to run from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 West Ninth Ave.

According to officials with the Amarillo VA, the town hall will allow veterans and their families to meet with AVAHCS leadership, ask questions, and receive resource information and updates.

In addition, the meeting will provide attendees with snacks and resource tables for veterans including information on Beneficiary Travel, My HealtheVet, Whole Health and more, officials noted.

Visit the VA website for more information on the town hall along with additional resources.