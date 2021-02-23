Amarillo VA Health Care System to hold vaccination clinic for Childress-area veterans

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow, from 1-3 p.m., for Childress-area Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System at the Childress Elks Lodge.

