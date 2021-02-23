Amarillo VA Health Care System to hold vaccination clinic for Childress-area veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced it will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow, from 1-3 p.m., for Childress-area Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System at the Childress Elks Lodge.
