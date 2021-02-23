Amarillo VA Health Care System to hold vaccination clinic for Childress-area veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is telling Amarillo drivers to "Know Before You Go", as it announced several Amarillo road and highway closures that will take place this week.

TxDOT said US 87 southbound (Pierce Street) will be closed today from 11th Avenue to the US87/US287 connector, for guardrail and concrete barrier replacement.