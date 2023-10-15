AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Health Care System announced that they are set to host Flu Fairs and face-to-face Veteran Town Halls at each community-based outpatient clinic location throughout the month of October starting Monday.

According to an Amarillo VA Health Care System press release, this event aims to help every veteran in the Texas Panhandle by offering them the flu vaccine as well as important information and resources.

The release said Amarillo VA Medical Center will be its first stop from 8:30 a.m. to noon from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 on the second floor in the Kollmar Room. Officials added that on Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon the event will be held in the medical center’s main lobby.

Officials said event locations include the main medical center in Amarillo and community-based outpatient clinic facilities in Lubbock, Clovis, Childress, and Dalhart.

For more information regarding these events visit the Amarillo VA Health Care System website.